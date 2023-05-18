Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 575,345 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 264.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

