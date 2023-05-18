Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,088,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

