Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after acquiring an additional 239,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,395,000 after acquiring an additional 128,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $62.99.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IART. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.