Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 228,922 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 357.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.12% of WestRock worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.63%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

