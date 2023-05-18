Bank of Nova Scotia Has $14.64 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $303.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.