Bank of Nova Scotia Has $14.17 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 217,922 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

Workday Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $188.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $206.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

