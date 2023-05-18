Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3,532.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,893 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of Align Technology worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $291.36 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

