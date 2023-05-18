Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1,099.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.66.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.