Bank of America Lowers CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $7.20 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.80.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CX. Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.28.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.59. 1,547,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,603,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,679,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 5,504.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,262,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,001 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 470.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,398,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,029 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in CEMEX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,964,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,008 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

