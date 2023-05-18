Bank of America Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $980.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s previous close.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.

TDG traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $818.05. 51,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $747.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $693.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $827.14.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,513 shares of company stock worth $22,944,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,086,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

