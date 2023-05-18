Bank of America Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $58.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $47.98 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.70, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $84,600,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

