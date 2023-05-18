Bank of America Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $56.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.58.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,913,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in JD.com by 282.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,387 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 329.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

