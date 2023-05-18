Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. 17,243,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,077,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $225.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.