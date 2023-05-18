Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BALY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally's

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bally’s by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bally’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bally’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Stock Performance

Shares of BALY stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $713.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.91. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally's

(Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

