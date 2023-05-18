Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $168.00 Price Target at HSBC

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HSBC from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 4.2 %

Baidu stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.07. 3,031,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,769. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.