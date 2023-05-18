Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.92. 2,924,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,341. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Baidu by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Baidu by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.