Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,126 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.24% of Motorola Solutions worth $103,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 603,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 25,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,430,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,388. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $295.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.19.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

