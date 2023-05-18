Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 179,594 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 179,594 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $162,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $105.81. 3,479,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,530,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.95. The company has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

