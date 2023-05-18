Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 364,692 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.23% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $91,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.70. 1,319,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,972,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

