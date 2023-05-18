Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,683,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,896,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,745 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,695 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $190.82. The company had a trading volume of 833,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

