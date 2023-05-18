Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078,009 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.11% of HP worth $28,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 27,800.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Trading Up 0.8 %

HPQ traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $30.51. 1,637,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,471. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

