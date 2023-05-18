Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $60.42 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $60,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Watsco by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Watsco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 18,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Watsco by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,831,000 after acquiring an additional 107,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $337.31. The company had a trading volume of 52,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,819. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.57.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

