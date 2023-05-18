Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,044 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.29% of Illinois Tool Works worth $198,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $228.42. 197,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

