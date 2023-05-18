Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 226,928 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121,886 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 226,928 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.23% of Regions Financial worth $45,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,486,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
Regions Financial Stock Down 0.8 %
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regions Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.
Regions Financial Profile
Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.
