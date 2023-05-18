Badger DAO Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $49.32 million and $1.79 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00009327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,303,028 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

