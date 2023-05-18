B. Riley Trims Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Target Price to $8.00

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
NASDAQ:RTL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. 186,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,841. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.44%. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently -68.00%.
Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.
