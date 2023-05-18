B. Riley Trims Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Target Price to $8.00

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTLGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RTL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. 186,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,841. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.44%. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently -68.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 1,532.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

