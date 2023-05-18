B. Riley Trims Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Target Price to $8.00

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RTL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. 186,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,841. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.44%. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently -68.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 1,532.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.