B. Riley Raises Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $8.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MARA. Compass Point raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.59. 19,032,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,593,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 4.98. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.47 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

