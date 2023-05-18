B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,457,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,324.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,306 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $75,872.58.

On Wednesday, April 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 9,493 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,035.64.

On Friday, March 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 170,104 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $660,003.52.

The Arena Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AREN stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREN. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on The Arena Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

