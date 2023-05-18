Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AYA opened at C$9.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.00 and a beta of 1.14. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.98 and a 52 week high of C$11.39.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$18.09 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

