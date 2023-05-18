Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 245.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,062 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Avery Dennison worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $169.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Stories

