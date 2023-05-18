Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and traded as high as C$0.95. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Avante Logixx Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$25.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.09 million for the quarter. Avante Logixx had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.0056051 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Company Profile

In related news, Director Daniel Argiros acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,870.00. 72.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

