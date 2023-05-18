Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 8,989 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.33. 94,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,843. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

