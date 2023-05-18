Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 127 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. True Capital Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,626,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $477.21. The company had a trading volume of 678,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,006. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.97 and a 200 day moving average of $502.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $444.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.