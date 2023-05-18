Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 93,837 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,837 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $39,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 66,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 396,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,940 shares during the period.

SCHF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.51. 314,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

