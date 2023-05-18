Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $21,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,990,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:HYD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.33. 565,434 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

