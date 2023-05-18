Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,840,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $114.30. 1,782,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,834,544. The firm has a market cap of $290.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

