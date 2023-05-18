Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $6.67 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.30. 20,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,171. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

