Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,385,000. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.49. 24,372,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,946,063. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $335.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.95 and its 200-day moving average is $308.93.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

