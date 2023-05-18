Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 140,199 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,504,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,199 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $264,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.13. 1,246,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,038. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.