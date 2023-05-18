Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,941,572. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Argus dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

