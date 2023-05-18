Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 296,824 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $27,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS JMUB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 39,330 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.