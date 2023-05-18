Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $14.75 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.92 billion and approximately $126.97 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.75 or 0.00055288 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00040366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 429,518,871 coins and its circulating supply is 333,456,151 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

