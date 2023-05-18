AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AutoZone by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,679.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,560.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,497.19. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,782.00 to $3,125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,712.06.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.