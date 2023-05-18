Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,032,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,245 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $246,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.68. 691,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

