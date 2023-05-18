Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,532 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $23,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $198.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

