Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading Up 7.9%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 42,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 48,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$88.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.95.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

Further Reading

