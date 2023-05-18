Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Trading 3.8% Higher

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.32. 7,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 18,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

