Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Trading 3.8% Higher

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.32. 7,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 18,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
