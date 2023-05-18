ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 550

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 680 ($8.52) to GBX 550 ($6.89) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.27) to GBX 730 ($9.14) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC raised ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 625 ($7.83) to GBX 500 ($6.26) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.90) to GBX 725 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($15.03) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $818.89.

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASOS stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. 34,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,240. ASOS has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

