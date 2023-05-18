Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 273,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after acquiring an additional 192,658 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 154,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 26.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 406.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 146,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 117,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $90.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Ashland Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

