ASD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.68 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 10% higher against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $51.56 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00026423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020418 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018045 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,239.45 or 1.00042298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07755697 USD and is up 8.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,816,987.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

